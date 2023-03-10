Reports of sexual assaults up at U.S. military academies during 2021-22 year, report shows

The annual Sexual Harassment and Violence at the Military Academies report showed 45 more reports of sexual violence than last years.

The Annual Report on Sexual Harassment and Violence at the Military Academies for the 2021-2022 academic year was released Friday by the Department of Defense (DoD) and shows 206 reports were filed.

That is up by 45 reports from the 2019-2020 academic year.



The DoD is required to submit a report each year by Congress. The report must cover the effectiveness of training, policies, and procedure regarding sexual harassment and sexual violence within Military Service Academies.

The academies include the United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy, and the United States Air Force Academy.

“Preventing sexual assault remains one of the Department’s highest priorities. No one should experience sexual assault," said Elizabeth Foster, executive director of the Office of Force Resiliency.

"While we continue efforts to prevent these behaviors at our Academies, we encourage survivors to come forward and make reports so we can connect them with recovery care, and aid efforts to hold offenders appropriately accountable."

Of the 206 reports filed during the 21-22 academic year, 170 of those involved an actively enrolled cadet or midshipman - an increase of 31.

Looking at the specific academies, the U.S. Military Academy received the same number of reports, the U.S. Air Force Academy increased by two, and the U.S. Naval Academy increased by 29.

Seventy-seven criminal investigations were opened during the 21-22 academic year in response to the 206 reports. Of those, 33 investigations were completed, with 28 resulting in action being taken against the alleged subjects; 25 of those received sexual assault charges substantiated, including nine court-martials. The other five had misconduct charges substantiated.

Recommendations for reforms were made to the DoD by the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military. The review looked at current policies, programs, and personal experiences.

“This year’s survey results underscore the importance of implementing improvements recommended by the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military," said Dr. Nate Galbreath, acting director of the DoD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office.

"There is no single solution to this problem."

Under the DoD’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response policy, a report of sexual assault or sexual harassment can be made to a sexual assault and response coordinator or a military criminal investigation organization. A service member can make a report at any time, regardless of the amount of time that may have passed between the incident and the time of reporting.

The DoD receives reports for sexual assaults that took place before a cadet or midshipman entered military service. Civilians can also make reports against an academy member.

Two types of reports can be filed. Unrestricted Reports involve the notification of the commanders of both the victim -- if its a service member -- and the alleged subject. A referral is made to a Military Criminal Investigation Organization and the report is filed into the Defense Sexual Assault Incident Database.