Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast, rescue operation underway

As of late Tuesday night, one person had been rescued according to Navy officials. There were still five others unaccounted for.

SAN DIEGO — Rescue efforts continue Wednesday after a U.S. Navy helicopter with the USS Abraham Lincoln crashed off the coast of San Diego while "conducting routine flight operations," according to officials.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet reported on Twitter that one person was rescued and search efforts continued Tuesday night. There were still five others crewmembers unaccounted for, the fleet confirmed.

The MH-60S aircraft went down about 60 nautical miles from shore at 4:30 p.m.

Search and rescue operations continued into the night with U.S. Coast Guard and Navy "air and surface assets." The coast guard put one of its helicopters in the air around 10 p.m. and said it would continue searching for about eight hours.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue, according to the Associated Press.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is homeported in San Diego

