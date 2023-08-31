JBLM doctor accused of abusive sexual contact, indecent viewing

A spokesperson for I Corps said the doctor was suspended from seeing patients when the first reports of abuse were alleged.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — A spokesperson for I Corps, a headquarters managing daily activities for soldiers stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) and across the Pacific, says the Army preferred court-martial charges against Maj. Michael Stockin for abusive sexual contact and indecent viewing.

I Corps said Stockin's behavior was in violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. An I Corps spokesperson says as a matter of policy, the Army does not comment on ongoing investigations.

According to the spokesperson, Maj. Stockin served in the Army since May 2013 as an anesthesiologist, including a deployment to Iraq from 2020 to 2021 and an assignment at JBLM from July to 2019, though he was suspended from seeing patients on February 22, 2022.

Defense attorney Robert Capovilla confirmed charges were preferred and wrote that "charges alone are not evidence and the Defense has been given very little opportunity to review CID’s investigation."

In a statement, Capovilla said his office was told by at least one potential witness they were not permitted to speak with a defense investigator.

"We certainly hope this is not the case, and we expect the Army to ensure that Major Stockin’s constitutional right to a fair defense is honored at all stages of the process," Capovilla wrote. "We look forward to being given full access to the evidence and we hope to conduct our own thorough investigation into these allegations free from unlawful command influence."