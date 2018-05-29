ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- The National Guardman who was swept away by flood waters in Ellicott City, Maryland was found dead Tuesday in the Patapsco River, Howard County Police said.

Officials said 39-year-old Eddison Alexander Hermond of Severn, Md. was standing in the doorway of the restaurant trying to get inside away from the water when a woman asked for help.

RELATED: Man swept away after trying to rescue cat during Ellicott City flooding

Police said she asked Hermond to help rescue her cat. But the woman told WUSA9's editorial partners at The Washington Post that Hermond was actually trying to rescue her as floodwaters rose outside her pet supply store.

He and some others made their way behind the restaurant to help the woman. Once behind the restaurant, the others saw Hermond go underneath the water and "not surface."

RELATED: ‘Devastating, dangerous’ | Ellicott City’s Main Street hit with flooding again

He was a man who dedicated his life in service to others, in the Air Force & MD National Guard, & again on Sunday night as he bravely risked his life to assist a fellow citizen during the flooding in Ellicott City. Our heartfelt prayers go out to Sgt. Hermond's family &loved ones — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 29, 2018

"There are no words to adequately describe our sense of loss," Maryand Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter. He described Hermond as a man who dedicated his life to helping others.

"He was a man who dedicated his life in service to others, in the Air Force & MD National Guard, & again on Sunday night as he bravely risked his life to assist a fellow citizen during the flooding in Ellicott City. Our heartfelt prayers go out to Sgt. Hermond's family & loved ones," Gov. Hogan tweeted.

PHOTOS: Significant Ellicott City flooding over Memorial Day weekend 01 / 19 01 / 19

© 2018 WUSA