Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez was shot in the line of duty last week and airlifted to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center. But when he was he discharged on Saturday and returned home, caretakers were able to roll him up to his front door on a ramp quickly volunteers built with donated materials.

Members of the Washington National Guard, who served with Chavez, built the wooden ramp Saturday morning, just hours before the 22-year-old officer was released from the hospital.

They came from Seattle, the Tri-Cities, and Spokane, and all of them knew Chavez, one of the volunteers told KING 5.

The project will allow Chavez easier access in and out of his home while he recovers from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Knudsen Lumber, which donated the materials called the project “a true testament that small town values are alive and well in Kittitas County!”

“This donation was the least we could do to thank Officer Chavez for his sacrifice and all he did for his community,” the company said in a Facebook post.

Some of the volunteers who built the ramp also knew Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson, who was killed in last week’s shooting. His memorial service is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

RELATED: Memorial for Kittitas deputy planned for Thursday in Ellensburg

To honor him, Kittitas County started a community journal, where people can leave messages and memories for Thompson and his family. Visitors can also attach a poem, story, photograph, or art, the county said.

The journal is on display, along with a photo of Deputy Thompson, just inside the 5th Ave. courthouse entrance in Ellensburg.

“This community will continue to stand together and support each other,” said Lisa Young, human resources director. “Everyone is sending their love and strength to the family and friends of Ryan Thompson.”

Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Thompson was killed in the line of duty March 19, 2019.

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office