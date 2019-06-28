Stepping on stage without a tie, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang broke with tradition and sent social media into a frenzy over his wardrobe choice.

The choice had some wondering if he thinks that the Thursday night debate is a casual event, while others joked about whether the millionaire couldn't afford one.

Even Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, took notice.

Even CBS college basketball reporter Seth Davis got involved in the no-tie talk.

However, attire aside, the entrepreneur and founder of Venture For America said that he plans to give adults $1,000 per month, especially because "technology is automating away millions of American jobs."