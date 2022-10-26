Here are the winning numbers for Powerball's feverish $700M jackpot

The current Powerball jackpot has been growing since early August. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

WASHINGTON — It's been months since Powerball had a grand prize winner -- 35 drawings to be exact.

Lottery players have yet another shot at Powerball's jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing, the 8th largest U.S. jackpot in history. On Tuesday, the prize rose from $680 to a feverish $700 million, and rose again to $715.1 million by drawing time.

The lump sum cash option, which is the more popular option among winners, stands at $335.7 million.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 19-36-37-46-56, Powerball 24 and Powerplay 2.

Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the jackpot. Despite no grand prize winner on Monday, one player in Texas did win $1 million after matching all five numbers.

Americans were sent into a lottery craze this summer when a near-record $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot was on the line in July. Two people from Illinois came forward in September to claim that prize, but they chose to stay anonymous.

Earlier this month, two winners snagged a $494 million Mega Millions prize. One of those winning tickets was sold in Fort Myers, Florida, which was battered by Hurricane Ian in late September.

Powerball still holds the world record for largest jackpot with a whopping $1.586 billion prize won in 2016. That prize was shared by winners in Tennessee, Florida and California.

If no one wins Wednesday's Powerball drawing, the prize is set to climb the top 10 list even further.

Top 10 biggest US lottery jackpots

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois) $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan) $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland) $700 million (estimated) Powerball, Oct. 26, 2022 $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York) $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)