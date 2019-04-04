Born: July 16, 1973
Birthplace: Niles, Ohio
Age on Inauguration Day: 45
Party affiliation: Democrat
Campaign website:
Education: Bowling Green State University (Bachelor’s degree in political science); Franklin Pierce Law Center (Juris Doctor)
Public office: Ohio State Senator (2000-2002); U.S. Representative from Ohio (2003-present)
Personal: Ryan and his wife Andrea have three children.
Life and career:
- During his time in Congress, he has gone from opposing abortion to supporting abortion rights. He said in a 2015 Op-ed, “I’ve heard firsthand from women of all ages, races and socioeconomic backgrounds about the circumstances and hardships that accompany this personal choice, which we should not judge.”
- Supported legislation to impose tariffs on countries accused of currency manipulation, like China.
- Presented bill to keep undocumented immigrant Amer Adi in the U.S. in order to have his case reviewed, but after 39 years living in America, he was deported to Jordan in 2018 under a policy by President Trump. Adi has a wife and four children who are U.S. citizens, and he owned several businesses in Youngstown, Ohio.
- Launched bid in 2016 to unseat Nancy Pelosi as House Minority Leader. He was defeated 134-63.
- Was recruited to Youngstown State University to play quarterback, but a blown knee ended his career. He transferred to Bowling Green.
Sources: Congress.gov; Washington Post; CNN; The Hill