Full funeral details for former president George H.W. Bush, who passed away late Friday night, are still being announced, but we know the general events that will take place in both Washington, D.C. and his home state of Texas.

The Bush family is partnering with the Joint Task Force National Capital Region to carry out a state funeral, which is offered to all current or former presidents, president-elects and other officials designated by the president. It's typically a seven to 10 day event with multiple stages.

Lie in state at U.S. Capitol

The 41st president will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, giving the American public an opportunity to bid farewell. An arrival ceremony will be held for the former president on Monday at 5 p.m. EST. The public is invited to pay respects beginning Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Funeral at National Cathedral

Details and timing of the funeral service at the cathedral in the nation's capital are still being determined.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania announced they will attend, and Wednesday will be declared a national day of mourning, Trump said. Trump also ordered federal offices to be closed Wednesday to honor Bush.

Burial at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library

Bush's body will then be returned to Texas where he'll be laid to rest on Thursday, Dec. 6 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.

The university said in a press release on Saturday that the former president would be buried in his family plot behind the library, next to his wife Barbara and his daughter Robin.

The president's casket will arrive by train on Thursday, accompanied by his family members and close friends. The funeral procession will travel on George Bush Drive toward the Bush Library Complex.

Texas A&M students, faculty and staff, and the community are invited to view the procession. The interment ceremony will be closed to public viewing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University at http://bush.tamu.edu. Individuals who wish to dedicate a day to serving others may find guidance and local opportunities at www.pointsoflight.org.

