Wenatchee woman headed to Turkey to provide aid after devastating earthquake

Over 12,000 people have died after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria.

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A woman from Wenatchee is on a plane heading to Turkey Wednesday hoping to provide aid. This comes just two days after the devastating earthquake that has killed more than 12,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

A jovial Jamie Smith kept things light on Wednesday morning, despite the heavy heart she was experiencing after hearing about the devastating earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria over the weekend.

"Anytime you hear about a disaster like that, your heart just goes out to the community and to the people and just what everybody must be going through at that time,” said Smith. “I can't imagine… if that was here you would want to come up and help your family and friends and just do whatever we can do to help."

Smith is from Wenatchee and has nearly 16 years of experience as a nurse. She said her life's mission is to help people in need no matter where they are. And she's putting that motto into action, as a volunteer with the non-profit organization Empact Northwest, which is sending her and another volunteer to the areas in Turkey most impacted by the earthquake.

"Some of the hospitals were really damaged out there, so could be just basic medical care as people don't have access to health care in certain areas,” said Smith. “Wide range from trauma care, all the way to just chronic illness that needs to be looked at."

In addition to providing direct medical care, Smith and her partner will lay the groundwork for medical and relief teams that may be heading to Turkey in the coming weeks. Smith will also support search and rescue efforts and assess what other supplies are needed. Smith said she'll be in Turkey for about 10 days and hopes she can make a difference.

"It is a devastating time for so many people over in Turkey and anything we can do to help is just an honor like I said to be able to go and help the community over there," said Smith.