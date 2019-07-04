A young man from Wauconda, Ill., (yes, it sounds the same as Wakanda from "Black Panther") led the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday to its first appearance in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Matt Mooney led all scorers with 22 points as Texas Tech beat Michigan State 61-51. The Red Raiders will face Virginia Monday night for the title.

Mooney's hometown of Wauconda ended up on the social media map when it decided to have fun with its name, which is pronounced the same as the fictional African nation from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The city shared pictures to their Facebook page in February 2018 when "Black Panther" hit theaters, showcasing people wearing Black Panther masks as a part of the fun. Everyone, from local businesses to city officials, participated.

