A video shot by storm chaser Scott Peake shows the moment the tornado hit the rural community of Beauregard in Alabama.

The deadly tornado killed at least 23 people and another 90 were injured.

The tornado was an EF4 with winds estimated at 170 mph and carved a path of destruction up to nine-tenths of a mile wide in Alabama, scraping up the earth in a phenomenon known as "ground rowing," the National Weather Service said. It traveled a remarkable 70 miles or so through Alabama and Georgia, where it caused more damage.

A screenshot from a video by storm chaser Scott Peake capturing the moment a tornado hit Beauregard in Alabama, March 3, 2019.

Scott Peake via AP