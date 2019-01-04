Former President Abraham Lincoln once famously said, "Don't believe everything you read on the internet."

Lucky for you, the Verify team is here to help prevent you from feeling gullible on April Fools' Day.

Here is a running list of what's real and what's fake from national brands and notable names on April Fools' Day.

Google Maps Snake

Play the classic game "Snake" while taking a tour of some of the world's biggest cities.

SOURCE: Google

VERIFIED: Yes, Google updated Maps to feature "Snake" in eight cities and a world map. You can still use the regular Google Maps.

Google is known for its April Fools' Day pranks. In 2018, the internet giant launched "Where's Waldo?" in Google Maps and also offered to help users clear up storage space by deleting bad jokes on their devices.

The Cheesecake Factory to give away free food

SOURCE: The Cheesecake Factory

VERIFIED: Yes, The Cheesecake Factory is giving away free food in an April Fools' Day promotional partnership with DoorDash delivery service.

Starting at 4:00 p.m. EDT on April 1, The Cheesecake Factory will give away up to $250,000 in rewards to customers who log into The Cheesecake Factory app. The first 10,000 customers who claim a reward each receive a $25 credit to The Cheesecake Factory when ordering using DoorDash for delivery.

We'll continue to update this list throughout April Fools' Day.