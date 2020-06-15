US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

LONDON, UK — A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn't known.
The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time or 4:40 a.m. EDT.
U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.
Royal Air Force Lakenheath said in a press release that it does not know what caused the crash.
Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing. The base is about 80 miles northeast of London.
"We will provide updates as they become available while prioritizing respect and consideration for the pilot's family. We're extremely grateful for the timely response for out U.K. counterparts in support of these recovery efforts," said Col. William Marshall, the 48 Fighter Wing Commander, in a video statement. We remain hopeful that our Liberty Wing Airman will be located and recovered."