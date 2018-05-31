A tipster in Pennsylvania thought a female husky had been illegally debarked. When authorities acted, they found something worse.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reports seizing 15 dogs on May 24 in Quarryville, Pa. The raid included three dogs that had been illegally debarked.

Gillian Kocher, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania SPCA said the dogs were devocalized by a pipe-like object that was repeatedly pushed down their throats to damage their vocal chords.

Debarking of dogs is banned under Pennsylvania law unless it is performed by veterinarian.

Even under those circumstances, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals say the procedure is painful, invasive and cruel.

“These animals were debarked because it was a nuisance, and the inhumane manner in which the act was carried out can carry a felony charge," a release from the Pennsylvania SPCA quotes Nicole Wilson, the group's director of humane law enforcement.

Wilson promised an ongoing investigation and possible charges.

The group says 10 puppies and five adult dogs were removed from the unlicensed breeder's home.

The dogs are currently in the custody of the PSPCA where they will receive medical care.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM