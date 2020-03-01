The United Methodist Church has announced it expects to split following an impasse over the debate on gay marriage and LGBTQ inclusion in the church, The Washington Post reports.

The schism would divide the third-largest religious denomination in the U.S.

Leaders of the church said Friday that a "traditionalist" Methodist denomination would split off from the United Methodist Church. The traditionalist denomination would continue to oppose same-sex marriage and prohibit LGBTQ individuals to be ordained clergy. The remaining portion of the Methodist church will permit same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy members for the first time in the church's history.

The agreement came as sanctions were about to go effect in the church that would severely punish United Methodist Church pastors who performed same-sex marriages, according to the Washington Post. Pastors who performed same-sex marriages would receive one year's suspension without pay for the first wedding and removal from the clergy for any additional weddings.

Instead, the agreement, mediated by Kenneth Feinberg, will postpone the sanctions and allow a vote on the splitting of the church in May, at the church's annual conference.

The agreement will give $25 million to the new "traditionalist" denomination, according to the Washington Post. In return, the new denomination would drop all claims to the original United Methodist Church's assets. Churches that wish to join the new denomination will conduct a vote within a specified time frame. Churches that wish to remain under the original United Methodist Church will not have to take any action.

The writers of the plan told the Washington Post that the division would be “the best means to resolve our differences, allowing each part of the Church to remain true to its theological understanding, while recognizing the dignity, equality, integrity, and respect of every person.”