Two Ukrainian soldiers arrive in Seattle to receive prosthetics after being wounded in war

Two soldiers arrived at Sea-Tac International Airport Thursday and are set to meet with doctors Monday for the life-changing procedure.

SEATTLE — Two wounded Ukrainian soldiers are in Seattle to receive prosthetics after losing limbs on the front lines.

Petro Shemigon and Vladyslav Zinkeych arrived at Sea-Tac International Airport Thursday to a hero’s welcome, with local Ukrainians to greet them.

“I feel honored, to be honest, to be able to see them, to hug them, to thank them,” said Yuliia Matvieieva, a volunteer with UkrHelp Foundation.

Shemigon, an officer in Ukraine’s air force, lost his leg and Zinkeych his arm in combat.

Both are in Seattle to receive prosthetics thanks to the group UkrHelp Foundation.

After waiting six months and one long flight, both soldiers are in good spirits.

“The stairs aren't going to be as scary as they are right now,” Shemigon joked.

Zinkeych said they have no idea how their life is going to look when they have the prosthetics but they are going to try to live their lives to the fullest.

Petro’s mother Olena joined her son on the journey and while she’s in Seattle, her other son is still battling on the front lines.

Olena said she lives every day waiting for a message from her son from the front lines to know that he is alive. She said they had a lot of plans and dreams and this war changed everything.

UkrHelp Foundation is led by local Ukrainians who work to help the millions of families impacted by the war.

“There are no borders for help, if you want to help you can do it from over the moon,” said Matvieieva.

The organization’s latest project is helping to heal the wounded warriors. Shemigon and Zinkeych are set to meet with their doctors Monday and will be in Seattle for a month to start their road to recovery.

“They are heroes that paid the high price with their blood and wounds for the freedom of independence of their country and future of their nation,” said Vitaliy Piekhotin, a volunteer and Ukrainian Army Chaplain.

A fight that Shemigon and Zinkeych want Americans to know isn’t over. Zinkeych said he wants victory to come soon so Ukrainians can live a peaceful life again and people can go back to work and kids to school and not have to hide in bomb shelters.