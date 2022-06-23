Tacoma classical music concert to benefit Ukrainian aid organization

The concert will feature Ukrainian chamber music played with traditional instruments and featuring an international team of musicians.

TACOMA, Wash. — A benefit concert is bringing Ukrainian chamber music to an American audience Thursday.

The event held at Pacific Lutheran University will feature an international team of artists who will play authentic Ukrainian music with traditional instruments to celebrate the importance of music in the region, including romantic music of the 19th century, some rarely performed art songs of the 20th century, and works of modern Ukrainian composers.

The goal of the evening is to share Ukrainian sounds that organizers say are very much integral to the region's rich cultural heritage. The program includes traditional melodies played on a bandura, the iconic Ukrainian psaltery.

All proceeds will benefit Leleka Foundation. The U.S.-based nonprofit supports medical and social support projects in Ukraine. More than $3.5 million dollars worth of medical supplies and equipment have been procured and delivered to Ukraine so far and the volunteer-run organization says the proceeds will be used to provide relief directly to war zones.

Anton Belov is a professor of music at Linfield University in Portland and will join the performers as a baritone opera singer. He was born in Russia and says his mother was a Ukrainian refugee in 1941.

“I grew up hearing the stories of her escape. When I saw the picture of Ukrainian refugees fleeing once again it turned my heart and gave me purpose to perform,” he said.

The concert will be held at 7:30 at the Mary Baker Russell Music Center, Lagerquist Concert Hall, on the Pacific Lutheran University Campus at 868 Wheeler St. South, Parkland.