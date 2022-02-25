Seattle Ukrainian Orthodox Church raising funds, asking for prayers

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the United States is organizing an urgent fundraising effort to provide humanitarian aid.

SEATTLE — Rev. Fr. Andriy Matlak of Seattle’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Holy Trinity is praying for a miracle as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

“A lot of people are asking, what can I do? I’m here, I’m stuck here, how can I help my family there or people there in Ukraine?” Matlak said. “All we can do is pray and hope that the lord will protect those soldiers and believe that miracles do happen.”

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA is organizing an urgent donation effort to provide humanitarian aid to those in need.

Matlak came to the U.S. nine years ago when he was assigned to Seattle’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church after seminary school. His wife and two daughters helped him prepare for a service Friday night by setting out lit candles.

“Lighting the candle, usually it’s a reminder for us that we are those bright lights in this world, that we’re bringing that light to the world of darkness,” he said.

In an effort to amplify prayers Matlak has been streaming his services on Facebook live and over Zoom. The church is comprised of many families who are newcomers to the United States, many who still have relatives in Ukraine.

Matlak heard from his own wife’s family on Friday, who had been told to keep their lights off at night.

“They are scared, we pray for them,” he said. “We are reminded that freedom is not free and that’s why we’re asking for the prayers for help.”