Seattle guitar store feeling effects of Russia economic sanctions

Emerald City Guitars is working to adapt as economic sanctions affect supply of some instrumental products.

SEATTLE — Sanctions on Russia amid the war in Ukraine are continuing to impact several businesses throughout the state. That includes instrument and gear providers here in Seattle that are dealing with a shortage that is affecting their sales.



Emerald City Guitars is a gem tucked away in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood that's been supplying musicians and soon to be guitar players with anything guitar related for more than 25 years. Until now, that is.



"It was kind of like the beginning of the pandemic when we had toilet paper shortages everybody was panic buying, we're seeing a little bit of that going on in the market," said Matt Hutchinson, who works at Emerald City Guitars.



But we're not talking about toilet paper, Hutchinson is referencing a shortage in vacuum tubes for guitar amps.



"Currently the majority of tubes produced in the world are produced in Russia and with the sanctions going into effect it's going to be more and more difficult to get them over here," said Hutchinson.



Which is not good news to hear for guitar stores and players, considering, "a tube can contribute to the sound of a musicians recording much like the paint an artist would use to paint a picture," Hutchinson said.



Despite being small tubes, they're instrumental to how we're able to appreciate this type of music to our ears.



“By turning your amp up you're kind of allowing more electricity and signal to flow through that tube and as the tube opens up and warms up, you get that nice overdriven sound that you hear on old blues records, a lot of rock and roll," said Hutchinson.

