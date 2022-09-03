Washington's Ukrainian community is hurting. Here's how to help.

On the Mindful Headlines podcast, Honorary Consul to Ukraine for Washington Valeriy Goloborodko speaks about the Russia-Ukraine war.

This week on Mindful Headlines, KING 5’s Jessica Janner Castro spoke to a Ukrainian man living in Western Washington about the war raging in his home country. Valeriy Goloborodko is the honorary consul to Ukraine in Seattle, and he talked about the local efforts to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s hard mentally, emotionally, spiritually,” said Goloborodko about seeing the war images and understanding the conflict. “It’s very hard.”

Washington state has the fifth-largest Ukrainian-American population in the U.S.

Goloborodko has some family and many friends still in Ukraine. He said several of them have chosen to stay and fight against the Russian army.

“Here in the United States and in Washington state, we are trying to do our best,” said Goloborodko. “We’re looking for opportunities to stand together and to support the people of Ukraine in their fight. They are very courageous…and sacrificial.”

The honorary consul also talked about ways to support the Ukrainian people, how he’s talked about the war with his own children and future actions he’d like the U.S. to take.

"Mindful Headlines" is a news podcast about the Pacific Northwest that explores how our psychology intersects with current events.