Millions in 'emergency medical supplies' to leave SeaTac for Ukraine

While the logistics are being kept secret for safety, the overall mission is sending a very public message.

SEATAC, Wash. — By the time the loading is complete, 32 tons of emergency medical supplies, everything from medical equipment to gauze, will fill this Airbus bound for Ukraine by way of Poland.



“This war is not just about Ukraine, this is a war for freedom in the world” said Dmytro Kushneruk, the Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco.



The relief flight was put together by the nonprofit Nova Ukraine, who alongside several West Coast organizations gathered the $3.5 million dollars in supplies. The Ukrainian Association of Washington State worked in partnership with the Ukrainian-American Cultural Association of Oregon along side student organizations from the University of Washington and Stanford.

The equipment is going to a country whose people have held off a Russian occupation for more than a month and continue to fight.

“Ukraine stands today in defense of democracy on the front lines of democracy defending the same rights that the people in the United States fought for and died for,” said Katya Sedova of the Ukrainian Association of Washington

It is a fight that has wounded thousands and displaced millions of Ukrainians.

“It is why we will welcome refugees from the Ukraine. We are sending medical supplies East now. We will welcome refugees coming west later,” said Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

Inslee said earlier this month that he’s taking steps to make sure the state cuts ties with all Russian entities doing businesses in Washington. King County is sending a similar message.

“We stand with you we welcome refugees. We too are ensuring that not one single King County taxpayers’ dollar was going to a company aligned with the Kremlin,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.