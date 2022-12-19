Kirkland-based nonprofit has sent over 14,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The nonprofit's founder decided he wanted to give back after beating stage 3 brain cancer. When Russia invaded Ukraine, he shifted his efforts to help.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland-based iMiracle Project has so far helped more than 40,000 Ukrainians and delivered 14 thousand pounds of humanitarian aid since Russia instigated war in the country earlier this year.

Founder Serge Bagdasarov said after beating stage 3 brain cancer, he wanted to create something to give back to the world. His organization originally focused on helping kids through sports until February 2022, when Russia invaded.

By March of 2022, Bagadasarov shifted his focus to Ukrainian relief efforts.

“I’m Armenian and have family in Ukrainian and Russia,” he said.

His heart led the way as he rallied community support to send financial aid and medical supplies more than 5,000 miles away.

Helping refugees cross the border in Poland and Romania was phase one.

“The key to our efforts is working with vetted individuals and organizations on the ground in Ukraine so we know our impact,” Bagdasarov said.

With only a few dedicated volunteers, iMiracle Project has made a substantial impact over the past year. Financial donations of more than $850,000 have been utilized by more than 220 volunteers who facilitated medical supply shipments to hospitals and orphanages in Ukraine.

Current projects also include educating Ukrainian youth who have lost access to their schools and feeding Ukrainian seniors.

“We have a family on the ground in Ukraine making sure the elderly are fed,” Bagdasarov said.

The Subbotin Family buys groceries and cares for seniors in need and iMiracle Project has been supporting the effort from afar.

“It’s the relationships with people like this that allow us to make a direct impact on the lives of thousands of people in Ukraine,” Bagdasarov said.

As the holidays come closer, iMiracle Project is hoping the community will continue to support them so they can provide more relief with the winter months looming ahead. Bagdasarov says the community donations have been overwhelming and the financial support is increasingly helpful with shipping costs.

“It can be really difficult to get these supplies across the world so donations help with the massive shipping costs and we can get the aid to people in desperate need in Ukraine,” he said.