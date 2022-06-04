King County leaders, nonprofits look for ways to support Ukraine as war drags on

After President Biden's commitment to welcome 100,000 refugees, local non-profit organizations say they are preparing to help.

The crisis in Ukraine also has King County leaders calling for a comprehensive repsonse. During a council meeting on Wednesday, members discussed legislation that would provide aid and support to Ukraine and Ukrainian people within the county.

During the meeting, council members discussed the motion that requests the county develop plans to divest in goods and services that benefit the Russian Federation.



"To get us to think as a county as how we might be directly or indirectly benefiting Russia in what is obviously an unjust war,” said King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn.



The King County Council’s Committee of the Whole unanimously approved the motion to support Ukraine. It will be sent to the full council soon for a final vote.

Council Relations Director at the Executive's Office Mina Hashemi said the county doesn't currently have any direct investments or contracts that benefit the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus.

King County Executive Dow Constantine's office said they are already following that and other motion requests. The county is working with government and nonprofit partners.

Just last week there was a local effort to delivered $3.5 million in donated emergency supplies including everything from medical equipment to gauze.

Now, local organizations are preparing for the arrival of Ukrainian refugees after the Biden administration announced plans to accept as many as 100,000 into the United States.

"We hope that the administration as well as all the decision-makers, and, and the leaders think through it and that they provide enough support, enough funding, enough resources for the resettlement agencies to be able to really welcome families in a very good and dignifying way, as they build their lives,” said Medard Ngueita, the Executive Director of World Relief Seattle.

Ngueita is unclear when and how many Ukrainian refugees will arrive in Washington, but World Relief Seattle is already making plans to wlecome them.