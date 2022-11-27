King County U.S. Army veteran heading to Ukraine to fight against Russians

Anton is gearing up to travel overseas to be alongside soldiers in Ukraine fighting against Russian troops.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A U.S. Army veteran from southeast King County is dusting off his uniform and heading back to the frontlines. This time, alongside soldiers in Ukraine fighting against Russian troops.

"Little piece of paradise, so it's definitely going to be a big change of pace in a couple days," said Anton, a 57-year-old U.S. Army veteran who didn’t want to share his full name and lives in southeast King County. "Military veterans would agree that wearing the uniform is duty, responsibility, and also a privilege."

Anton is gearing up to travel overseas to be alongside soldiers in Ukraine fighting against Russian troops. With help from Washington-based organization "Ukraine Defense Support," he's set to fly out Monday afternoon and will be on paid leave from his King County job for three months.

"This is not a war between Russia and Ukraine, it is a war between Russia and democracy of the rule of law. And if Russia emerges victorious, it sends a message to the rest of the world, that the rule of law doesn't matter," Anton said.

Anton said he's fought to protect democracy throughout his life, serving in the U.S. Army for 25 years from 1983 to 2008. He said he has a loving family that consists of two children and a wife he's been married to for 30 years. Anton admits his family is against his decision to go to war, which he understands. However, he still believes this is what he must do.

"I love my family with my whole heart, and like I said I hope that when I make it back that we'll resume our life as normal and continue to move forward," said Anton.