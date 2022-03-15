Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine

Fox News said cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was with correspondent Benjamin Hall when their vehicle was hit by incoming fire on Monday.

WASHINGTON — A Fox News cameraman was killed in the same attack that injured journalist Benjamin Hall while they were working in Ukraine, the network announced Tuesday morning.

In an internal memo to employees, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said Pierre Zakrzewski was with Hall on Monday when their vehicle was hit by incoming fire.

Hall has been hospitalized since the incident on Monday, which happened when they were newsgathering in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, the network said. Further details about Hall's condition have not been released.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine," Scott said in her memo.

As a war photographer, Zakrzewski had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, according to a memo sent to Fox employees by Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Scott said.

"I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family," Fox News anchor John Roberts tweeted.

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst said Pierre "was as good as they come."

"Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you," Yingst wrote.

I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. pic.twitter.com/IvxlPWGDAl — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022

The attack that killed Zakrzewski and injured Hall came just one day after the death of American journalist Brent Renaud.

Ukraine authorities said Renaud was killed and another journalist was injured Sunday when their vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin, a town near Kyiv.

Zakrzewski played a key role last year in getting Fox's freelancers and their families out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal, Scott said. He was given an “unsung hero” award at an annual employee event.

He had been working in Ukraine since last month.