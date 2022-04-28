Family: 22-year-old American killed while fighting in Ukraine

Willy Joseph Cancel's wife said the former U.S. Marine 'was eager to volunteer' when he found out about what was happening in Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — An American citizen and Marine veteran, Willy Joseph Cancel, has died in Ukraine while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, according to the man's family.

Cancel's mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN the 22-year-old was killed Monday in Ukraine. She told the news outlet that her son was working with a private military contracting company and arrived in Ukraine in mid-March.

His wife, Brittany Cancel, said in a statement to ABC News and Fox News that her husband "was eager to volunteer" when he found out about what was happening in Ukraine.

Before going to Ukraine, he was working as a corrections officer in Kentucky and had dreams of becoming a police officer or joining the New York City Fire Department, his wife added.

"He went there wanting to help people, he had always felt that that was his main mission in life," Brittany Cancel said in her statement. The couple also have a 7-month-old son.

A State Department official told multiple media outlets they are "aware of these reports and are closely monitoring the situation."

"Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment," the official added in a statement. "We once again reiterate US citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the singling out of US citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials, and that US citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so, using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options."

Cancel appears to be the first American citizen to die in Ukraine while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces.