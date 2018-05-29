ABC announced Tuesday that the network has decided to cancel "Roseanne," after a racist tweet by the show's star, Roseanne Barr.
Barr apologized after suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."
ABC Entertainment's president Channing Dungey said in a statement that Barr's tweet was "abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values and we have decided to cancel her show."
Sara Gilbert, who plays Roseanne's daughter Darlene, tweeted saying that the cancellation was "incredibly sad and difficult for all of us."
Emma Kenney, who played one of Roseanne's grandchildren on the show, said she was calling her manager to quit when she learned the show had been canceled.
Many have taken to Twitter to applaud ABC Entertainment for its decision.
Others were not so happy, and criticized the network for canceling the show.