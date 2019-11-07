Twitter users around the world started reporting issues Thursday afternoon with accessing the social media site.

When Twitter popped back up about an hour later, the company's official account decided to welcome everyone back with a simple tweet: "miss us?"

According to downdetector.com, reports of issues began Thursday around 2:46 p.m. EST. There were quickly more than 40,000 reports on downdetector.com of issues.

Twitter's status page confirmed it was investigating.

About an hour later, everything appeared to be back to normal.

Downdetector's map showed the reports were mostly coming in from the United States and the United Kingdom.

People trying to access Twitter.com are seeing a "something is technically wrong" screen when trying to access the social media site.

"Thanks for noticing—we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon," the outage page adds.

No word yet on what might have caused Thursday's outage.

Earlier in the day, Reddit suffered its own outage on desktop sites..

TEGNA