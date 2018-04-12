Former first lady Laura Bush has received a tour of the White House Christmas decorations by first lady Melania Trump.

A spokeswoman for Melania Trump says only that the visit happened and no other details about the private visit were released. President Donald Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday that Mrs. Bush would visit.

Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor last week. She decorated a hallway in the East Wing with red Christmas Trees and tweaked the traditional gingerbread White House by adding replicas of the Lincoln and Washington monuments, the Jefferson Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, where Bush is lying in state.

Trump and the first lady also visited the Bush family at the Blair House, arriving by motorcade on Tuesday.

The Blair House is the official government guest house across from the White House where Bush's son former President George W. Bush and his wife are staying for the elder Bush's state funeral this week.

The Bushes descended a short staircase to greet the Trumps before everyone went inside for the private visit. Trump put his hand on George W. Bush's back a couple of times.

Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday that he was "Looking forward to being with the wonderful Bush family at Blair House today."

Trump hasn't always said the kindest things about the Bush family, and some of the Bushes have publicly criticized Trump.

