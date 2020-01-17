President Donald Trump's legal team will include former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who led the Whitewater investigation into President Bill Clinton.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The team will also include Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general.

Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. They stem from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

