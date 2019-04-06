The Trump baby blimp is flying again.

Protesters against the state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump inflated the 20-foot-tall (6-meter-tall) blimp Tuesday and let it bob gently in the air across from the Houses of Parliament. Organizers have permission from police to fly it for two hours.

The inflatable depicting Trump as a screaming baby in a diaper made its debut last July during the president's working visit to the U.K. It has since featured at anti-Trump protests around the world.

Thousands of protesters are expected to march in London as Trump holds talks in Downing St. with British Prime Minister Theresa May.