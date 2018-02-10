President Donald Trump's administration this week began denying visas to the same-sex partners of foreign diplomats and employees of the United Nations — making marriage a requirement to be eligible for a visa.

The policy was made effective Monday and comes despite the fact that the majority of countries around the world do not recognize same-sex marriage.

It was detailed in a memo circulated to employees at the United Nations' headquarters in New York last month. The policy gives the same-sex partners of foreign diplomats and United Nations officials until the end of the year to get married or leave the country.

Foreign Policy magazine, which first reported the story, estimated that there are at least 10 current United Nations employees who would need to get married in order to get their partners' visas renewed. It was not clear how many foreign diplomats and United Nations employees with pending U.S. posts will be affected by the policy shift.

About 12 percent of the 193 United Nations member states allow same-sex marriage, according to Samantha Power, a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations who served under former president Barack Obama.

The Trump administration believes the new policy is more consistent with the 2015 Supreme Court ruling to legalize same-sex marriage. The heterosexual partners of foreign diplomats and United Nations employees are also not eligible for U.S. visas.

However, critics of the move argue that the new policy will create hardship for same-sex couples from countries that ban same-sex marriage or only offer civil unions.

"Those not yet in the country will need to show they’re married to secure a visa, potentially forcing those living in countries without marriage equality to choose between a posting at UN headquarters or family separation," Akshaya Kumar, deputy United Nations director at Human Rights Watch, wrote in a blog post.

