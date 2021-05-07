America's most popular baby names for 2020 revealed

The official list of America's most popular baby names for 2020 is out and one name made it into the top 10 for the first time in more than a century.

WASHINGTON — Liam and Olivia were once again America's top baby names in 2020, according to the official list released by the Social Security Administration on Friday.

It was the fourth year in a row that Liam has topped the boys' list, with 19,659 babies given that name in 2020.

Last year, Olivia ended the five year run of Emma being America's most popular name for girls. In 2020, there were 17,535 babies named Olivia and 15,581 babies named Emma, according to the SSA data.

While the majority of the top 10 most popular baby names for 2020 remained the same as 2019, there were two new names on the boys' list. Henry and Alexander edged out Mason and Ethan for spots on the 2020 list.

It's the first time Henry has been in the top 10 since 1910.

The Social Security Administration began sharing the most popular baby name list in 1997, with names and data going all the way back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents give the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, so the SSA list is considered America’s official source for the most popular baby names.

Over the last 100 years, Michael has held the top spot for boys most often (44 times), while Mary has been ranked number one for girls 35 times.

According to SSA data, the top five names rising in popularity the fastest for boys is Zyair, Jaxtyn, Jakobe, Kylo, Aziel. For girls, it's Avayah, Denisse, Jianna, Capri and Rosalia.

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah William James Benjamin Lucas Henry Alexander

Girls