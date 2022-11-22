TIMELINE: Deadly TV news helicopter crash in Charlotte

Two people were killed when a Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in south Charlotte shortly after noon on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a Robinson R44 crashed into a wooded area alongside Interstate 77 between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road around noon on Nov. 22. WCNC Charlotte confirmed the helicopter belongs to WBTV, a local television news station.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were identified as pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers.

A witness told WCNC Charlotte that it appeared the pilot took evasive action in the moments leading up to the crash. The man said the pilot's heroic actions may have saved countless lives as he fought the helicopter to avoid crashing into the highway.

Timeline of events: Deadly helicopter crash in Charlotte

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash.