Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, has ended his presidential campaign. He announced the decision in a video to his supporters.

Ryan said he would be running again for his House seat.

"I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country: the workers who have been left behind, the businesses who have been left behind, the people who need health care or aren’t getting a quality education, or are saddled by tremendous debt," he said. I wanted to give voice to the forgotten communities that have been left behind by globalization and automation. I'm proud of this campaign because I believe we’ve done that. We’ve given voice to the forgotten communities and the forgotten people in the United States."

Ryan announced his presidential bid in April, on ABC's "The View." His candidacy focused on the needs of working class Americans in the Midwest, a demographic that largely supported President Trump in the 2016 election.

"I'm a progressive who knows how to talk to working class people, and I know how to get elected in working class districts, because, at the end of the day, the progressive agenda is what's best for working families," Ryan said on the show.

"While it didn't work out quite the way we planned, this voice will not be stifled. I will continue to advocate and fight for the working people of this country -- white, black, brown, men, women," Ryan added in this video to his supporters.

The next Democratic debate will be held Nov. 20.