Tim Allen to return for 'Santa Clause' series on Disney+

Tim Allen is headed back to the North Pole!

Santa's coming back! Tim Allen is set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin in a new Disney+ series based on "The Santa Clause" movie franchise.

Disney confirmed Allen's return in a tweet Friday, and gave more details about the series in a statement released shortly after.

In the original trilogy, Allen's character, Scott Calvin, dealt with the balance of family life and his responsibilities gained from accidentally becoming Santa Claus. In the upcoming series, he is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing he can't be Santa forever.

According to Disney, "he’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."

Tim Allen won a People's Choice award for his role in the original "Santa Clause" movie. He is also a household name for his roles in sitcoms such as "Home Improvement" and "Last Man Standing." Allen also voiced Buzz Lightyear in the "Toy Story" movies.

It’s clause for celebration! 🎅🏻 Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin from “The Santa Clause” in a new Original limited series coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/f04e3lAFVv — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 14, 2022

Production on the series is set to begin in L.A. in March, with Jack Burditt — who worked on "30 Rock," "Modern Family," "Frasier" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" — as executive producer and showrunner.

It's not clear how many episodes the limited series will have, but other mini-series shows premiering on Disney+ have tended to be around the 10-episode mark.