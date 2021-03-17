Tiger Woods back home recovering after SUV crash

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he is recovering at home, nearly a month after suffering career-threatening leg injuries when he crashed an SUV on a steep road in the Los Angeles suburbs.
"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," the 15-time major golf champion said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks." He also thanked the medical staffs of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Woods was driving alone through coastal Los Angeles suburbs on Feb. 23 when his SUV struck a raised median, crossed into oncoming lanes and flipped several times.
The crash caused numerous injuries to his right leg that required surgery. Doctors at Harbor-UCLA said Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations. Those injuries were stabilized with a rod in the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones in the foot and ankle required screws and pins.
Detectives are looking at data from the so-called “black box” of Woods' SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred.
The update on Woods' recovery comes the same day it was announced the golfer signed a long-term partnership with EA Sports, the company behind the “PGA Tour 2K” video game series, returning Woods to an industry he once dominated.
It's possible Woods may never return to the PGA Tour, where his 82 victories are tied with Sam Snead for most all-time, but his name and likeness will be used exclusively in the “PGA Tour 2K” franchise. Woods was not among the players included in last year's 2K game, and it's unclear if he'll be added or if his name or image will be used on the cover. A news release from 2K said only that Woods would be an executive director and consultant.