Surfboards galore were handed out at the Teen Choice Awards Sunday night, with "Avengers: Endgame" and the CW's Riverdale sweeping the show with four awards each.
The ceremony was hosted by "Pretty Little Liars" actress Lucy Hale and YouTube star David Dobrik in Hermosa Beach, California. Performers included OneRepublic, Bazzi, Jordan McGraw and Sarah Hyland.
Taylor Swift took home the Teen Choice Award's first ever Icon Award, and the Jonas Brothers received the Decade Award recognizing their work over the last 10 years. The brothers recently released an album together after years on hiatus.
The winners for the Teen Choice Awards are chosen by fans who vote online. Here are the winners from Sunday night. Winners are in bold:
Movies
Choice Action Movie
“Ant-Man and the Wasp”
Winner: “Avengers: Endgame”
“Bumblebee”
“Captain Marvel”
“Men in Black: International”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Choice Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans, “Avengers: Endgame”
Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame,” “Men in Black: International”
John Cena, “Bumblebee”
Paul Rudd, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Endgame”
Winner: Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”
Samuel L. Jackson, “Captain Marvel”
Choice Action Movie Actress
Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame”
Evangeline Lilly, “Ant-Man and the Wasp”
Hailee Steinfeld, “Bumblebee”
Winner: Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Endgame”
Tessa Thompson, “Men in Black: International”
Zoe Saldana, “Avengers: Endgame”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie
Winner: “Aladdin”
“Aquaman”
“Dark Phoenix”
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Shazam!”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor
James McAvoy, “Dark Phoenix”
Jason Momoa, “Aquaman”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Mena Massoud, “Aladdin”
Winner: Will Smith, “Aladdin”
Zachary Levi, “Shazam!”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress
Amber Heard, “Aquaman”
Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Katherine Waterston, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
Keira Knightley, “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”
Winner: Naomi Scott, “Aladdin”
Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”
Choice Drama Movie
Winner: “After”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Breakthrough”
“Five Feet Apart”
“The Hate U Give”
“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Cole Sprouse, “Five Feet Apart”
Winner: Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, “After”
Noah Centineo, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Amandla Stenberg, “The Hate U Give”
Chrissy Metz, “Breakthrough”
Haley Lu Richardson, “Five Feet Apart”
Winner: Josephine Langford, “After”
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Lana Condor, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
Choice Comedy Movie
Winner: “Crazy Rich Asians”
“Instant Family”
“Isn’t It Romantic”
“Little”
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”
“The Perfect Date”
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Henry Golding, “Crazy Rich Asians”
Kevin Hart, “Night School”
Liam Hemsworth, “Isn’t It Romantic”
Mark Wahlberg, “Instant Family”
Winner: Noah Centineo, “The Perfect Date”
Ryan Reynolds, “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Awkwafina, “Crazy Rich Asians”
Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”
Winner: Laura Marano, “The Perfect Date”
Marsai Martin, “Little”
Rebel Wilson, “Isn’t It Romantic”
Tiffany Haddish, “Night School”
Choice Movie Villain
Johnny Depp, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
Winner: Josh Brolin, “Avengers: Endgame”
Jude Law, “Captain Marvel”
Mark Strong, “Shazam!”
Marwan Kenzari, “Aladdin”
Patrick Wilson, “Aquaman”
Choice Summer Movie
“Late Night”
“Murder Mystery”
Winner: “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
“The Last Summer”
“Toy Story 4”
“Yesterday”
Choice Summer Movie Actor
KJ Apa, “The Last Summer”
Corey Fogelmanis, “Ma”
Winner: Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Charles Melton, “The Sun Is Also a Star”
Himesh Patel, “Yesterday”
Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery”
Selena Gomez, “The Dead Don’t Die”
Winner: Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Mindy Kaling, “Late Night”
Maia Mitchell, “The Last Summer”
Yara Shahidi, “The Sun Is Also a Star
Television
Choice Drama TV Show
“Good Trouble
“Marvel’s Runaways
“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Winner: “Riverdale”
“Star”
“The Resident”
Choice Drama TV Actor
Adam Huber, “Dynasty”
Winner: Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”
Justin Hartley, “This Is Us”
K.J. Apa, “Riverdale”
Oliver Stark, “9-1-1”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Choice Drama TV Actress
Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”
Cierra Ramirez, “Good Trouble”
Winner: Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”
Maia Mitchell, “Good Trouble”
Ryan Destiny, “Star”
Sofia Carson, “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
“Charmed”
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
“Legacies”
Winner: “Shadowhunters”
“Supernatural”
“The 100”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Aubrey Joseph, “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”
Bob Morley, “The 100”
Dominic Sherwood, “Shadowhunters”
Harry Shum Jr., “Shadowhunters”
Winner: Jared Padalecki, “Supernatural”
Ross Lynch, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Danielle Rose Russell, “Legacies”
Ellen Page, “The Umbrella Academy”
Winner: Katherine McNamara, “Shadowhunters”
Kiernan Shipka, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
Melonie Diaz, “Charmed”
Olivia Holt, “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”
Choice Action TV Show
“Arrow”
“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”
“Gotham”
Winner: “MacGyver”
“Supergirl”
“The Flash”
Choice Action TV Actor
Ben McKenzie, “Gotham”
Brandon Routh, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”
Brenton Thwaites, “Titans”
Grant Gustin, “The Flash”
Lucas Till, “MacGyver”
Winner: Stephen Amell, “Arrow”
Choice Action TV Actress
Candice Patton, “The Flash”
Danielle Panabaker, “The Flash”
Emily Bett Rickards, “Arrow”
Winner: Gabrielle Union, “L.A.’s Finest”
Jessica Alba, “L.A.’s Finest”
Melissa Benoist, “Supergirl”
Choice Comedy TV Show
“Black-ish”
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
“Fuller House”
“Jane the Virgin”
“One Day at a Time”
Winner: “The Big Bang Theory”
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Daniel Radcliffe, “Miracle Workers”
Winner: Jaime Camil, “Jane the Virgin”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Marcel Ruiz, “One Day at a Time”
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Candace Cameron Bure, “Fuller House”
Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Big Bang Theory”
WINNWinnerER: Nina Dobrev, “Fam”
Sarah Hyland, “Modern Family”
Yara Shahidi, “black-ish”
Choice TV Villain
Adam Scott, “The Good Place”
Winner: Cameron Monaghan, “Gotham”
Jon Cryer, “Supergirl”
Luke Baines, “Shadowhunters”
Sarah Carter, “The Flash”
Sea Shimooka, “Arrow”
Choice Reality TV Show
Winner: “America’s Got Talent”
“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
“Lip Sync Battle”
“Queer Eye”
“The Masked Singer”
“The Voice”
Choice Throwback TV Show
“All That”
“Beverly Hills, 90210”
Winner: “Friends”
“Moesha”
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”
“The Office”
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Winner: Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Winner: Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At the Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
Winner: Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Brett Young
Winner: Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Thomas Rhett
Choice Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Becky G.
Winner: CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Winner: Cardi B
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Normani
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Choice Rock Artist
AJR
Cage the Elephant
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Winner: Panic! At the Disco
twenty one pilots
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande, “7 rings”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Winner: Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco), “ME!”
Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”
Halsey, “Nightmare”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Khalid, “Better”
Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
Winner: Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us”
Post Malone, “Wow”
Choice Song: Group
Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”
Winner: Blackpink, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”
5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”
Panic! At the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”
Choice Pop Song
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco), “ME!”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ava Max, “Sweet but Psycho”
Winner: Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”
Choice Country Song
Maren Morris, “Girl”
Kane Brown, “Good as You”
Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”
Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”
Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”
Winner: Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
WINWinnerNER: Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”
Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”
Choice Latin Song
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila” ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”
Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”
Winner: CNCO, “Pretend”
Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”
Winner: Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road” [Remix]
Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower” (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”)
Khalid, “Talk”
Post Malone, “Wow”
Choice Rock Song
AJR, “100 Bad Days”
Winner: Panic! At the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Bastille, “Joy”
Imagine Dragons, “Natural”
Cage the Elephan, “Ready to Let Go”
lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”
Choice Breakout Artist
Winner: Billie Eilish
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Choice International Artist
Blackpink
**WINNER: BTS
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127
Choice Collaboration
Winner: BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv”
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road” [Remix] Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What a Time”
Other
Choice Ship
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, “Shadowhunters”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, “The Perfect Date”
Winner: Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, “Riverdale”
Choice Comedian
Ellen DeGeneres
Winner: Ethan & Grayson Dolan
James Corden
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
Tiffany Haddish
Choice Male Athlete
AJ Styles
James Harden
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Winner: Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
Choice Female Athlete
Katelyn Ohashi
Winner: Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sky Brown
The Bella Twins
Tobin Heath