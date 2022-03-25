Taylor Hawkins, drummer for Foo Fighters, dies at 50

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band announced Friday.

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the band Foo Fighters, has died. The band made the announcement on social media Friday night. He was 50.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band tweeted. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Details of Hawkins' death were not immediately announced. Rolling Stone reports the band was touring in South America.

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 17, 1972, according to his IMDB biography.

Variety reports Hawkins joined the band in 1997 after two years as Alanis Morisette's drummer. The outlet noted that Hawkins "had the seemingly thankless task of playing drums behind Foos frontman Dave Grohl," one of the greatest drummers in rock history.