Don't panic Taco Bell fans, but there's reportedly some tortilla trouble going on.

The fast food chain is currently dealing with a tortilla shortage, according to multiple reports.

A Taco Bell representative confirmed in a statement that some of its restaurants are "experiencing supplier shortages" but they're "working diligently to replenish the supply of our tortillas (used for products like quesadillas and burritos)."

“We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate our customers’ patience,” the statement read.

Taco Bell has yet to reveal how many restaurants are dealing with shortages, but one way fans can double check the tortilla status at local stores is by using the online ordering tool on the company's website.

After you select your store of choice, navigate to the burritos page and if most of the selections are grayed out and listed as "not available at your selected restaurant," then that location is likely being impacted by the tortilla shortage.

Now not all stores offer online ordering, so be sure to call your local Taco Bell location to know the tortilla status for sure.

CNN noted that the shortage doesn't seem to be impacting Taco Bell's competitors. Both Chipotle and Qdoba told CNN Business they're not experiencing any tortilla shortages.

Some on Reddit have been sharing signs posted at Taco Bell stores warning about the tortilla shortage. Another Reddit post from someone claiming to be a Taco Bell employee described the "tortillapocalypse" as a warehouse shortage of 10" tortillas.

With most burritos and quesadillas out of the mix at some stores, Taco Bell has been encouraging fans to try other menu items.