NEWARK, N.J. — The latest on MTV's VMA awards:

Taylor Swift has opened the VMAs with a performance of her LGBT anthem "You Need To Calm Down" flanked by colorful dancers, then brought it back to her roots by bringing out her guitar to sing the title track of her new album "Lover."

Swift is tied with Ariana Grande as the most nominated act at Monday's VMAs with 10 each, including video of the year.

The words "Equality Act" were shown over her performance, a reference to her support of the Equality Act legislation that would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.