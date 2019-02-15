The City of Aurora said the suspected shooter in an incident at a suburban Chicago manufacturing facility has been apprehended.

The city's Twitter account tweeted just after 4 p.m. Friday.

A local hospital tweeted they were treating two patients with non-life threatening injuries, though it was unclear how many people were injured in total or if there were any fatalities.

Multiple media outlets are reporting injuries as a result of the shooting. CNN said four police officers and multiple civilians were struck during the incident.

A local newspaper, the Daily Herald, and ABC7 Chicago also both reported there were multiple injuries in the shooting, though no word on any fatalities.

For a tense hour, hordes of police and emergency responders reported to the active shooting situation near Highland and Archer in Aurora.

Several local media outlets reported a massive police response at a manufacturing facility. which was identified as Henry Pratt Manufacturing by the local school district.

Aurora Police tweeted at 2:43 p.m. CT there was an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Avenue, but did not comment on any possible injuries or fatalities.

There appeared to be many officers in tactical gear running toward the Henry Pratt Building.

A witness who said he works in the building told ABC7 Chicago that a man who worked there "went ballistic" and was armed with a pistol. He told the television station the suspected shooter was in his 30s-40s and had worked there for about 15 years.

The West Aurora School District 129 nearby reported they are holding students in place for their safety.

The Henry Pratt Company – which makes valves for potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets - has long been based in the Chicago area.

ATF Chicago tweeted they are also responding to a reported active shooter situation in Aurora.

Aurora, Ill. is a far southwest suburb of Chicago, about 40 miles from the downtown area.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.