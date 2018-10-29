MIAMI — The Florida man accused of sending packages containing explosive material to prominent Democrats and other opponents of President Donald Trump is due to make his first court appearance.

An initial hearing is set Monday afternoon in Florida federal court for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who faces five federal charges. Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida after investigators said they identified him through fingerprint and DNA evidence.

Sayoc is being prosecuted in New York, so his Florida hearing will likely be brief and process-oriented. The main issue will be whether he waives extradition to New York and whether he seeks release on bail.

Authorities say Sayoc faces more than 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges related to pipe bombs sent to political figures across the country.

