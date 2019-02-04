Authorities say a man wanted for shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle's has been arrested.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that 29-year-old Eric Holder was in police custody.

Holder was caught Tuesday afternoon in Bellflower, a city about 20 miles southeast of where Hussle was slain Sunday.

Police said earlier Tuesday at a news conference that they believe Holder fatally shot Hussle over a personal dispute.

Hussle was a respected and beloved artist for a decade in hip-hop inner circles, and broke out with his Grammy-nominated major label debut last year.

Hussle was fatally shot Sunday afternoon outside his South Los Angeles clothing store. Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore said Holder repeatedly approached Hussle and talked with him before returning with a gun and opening fire. Holder then fled in a waiting car driven by a woman, the chief said.

Moore told reporters at a news conference televised live that he was certain Holder was watching and urged him to surrender.

Moore and the president of the city's Police Commission had been scheduled to meet with Hussle on Monday to discuss the relationship between the police force and the inner city.

The chief said he was devastated when he learned that Hussle had been killed.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said Hussle's killing occurred during an upsurge of gun violence that followed significant decreases, and announced plans to deploy an array of resources to roll it back. Authorities urged that Hussle's killing not be followed by more violence.

A disturbance at a memorial for Hussle Monday night left at least 19 people injured, including two people who were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Dozens of police officers cleared the memorial site after a fight apparently broke out and a stampede ensued.

At least one of the critically-injured persons was struck by a car and the other one had a "penetrating injury," although it was unclear whether that person was stabbed or cut by broken glass, a fire department spokeswoman said. Two other people suffered serious injuries and 15 had injuries that were considered non-life threatening.

An autopsy completed Monday showed that Hussle, 33, died after being shot in the head and torso. The rapper, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, had recently purchased the strip mall where the shop is located and planned to redevelop it into a mixed-use commercial and residential complex.

The plan was part of Hussle's broader ambitions to remake the neighborhood where he grew up and attempt to break the cycle of gang life that lured him in when he was younger.