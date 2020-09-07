Sur La Table closing stores, seeking bankruptcy protection

Sur La Table plans to close more than 50 of its 121 stores. Here's a full list of which stores will be closing and holding liquidation sales in the coming weeks.

SEATTLE — Cookware and kitchen chain Sur La Table is closing more than 50 of its 121 stores as it seeks bankruptcy protection, the latest retail casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The privately held Seattle-based company said that it has agreed to sell the remaining stores to affiliates of Fortress Investment Group following the bankruptcy procedure and store closures. The post-sale company will also include its in-person and online cooking classes, and its e-commerce business.

“This sale process will result in a revitalized Sur La Table, positioned to thrive in a post COVID-19 retail environment," said CEO Jason Goldberger.

Sur La Table's website says many of its stores have reopened under local and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.

Sur La Table had its start in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1972.

In a customer FAQ online, the company said liquidation sales at closing stores will vary by location but are "expected to last 8-12 weeks."

Sur La Table store closings

The following are a list of stores that will be closing permanently in either August of September, unless otherwise noted.

Alabama

The Summit at Birmingham

Arizona

Chandler

California

Santa Barbara

Carmel Plaza - Carmel

Santana Row - San Jose

Santa Clara Square

Westwood Village - Los Angeles

San Francisco Centre

Glendale

The Shops at River Park - Fresno

Plaza El Segundo

Pasadena

Corte Madera Town Center

Union Street - San Francisco

Colorado

Cherry Creek North - Denver

Belmar - Lakewood

Connecticut

Shoppes at Farmington Valley - Canton

District of Columbia

Chevy Chase

Florida

Shops at Pembroke Gardens - Pembroke Pines

Downtown at the Gardens - Palm Beach Gardens

Georgia

Phipps Plaza - Atlanta

North Point - Alpharetta

Illinois

Oakbrook Center - Oak Brook

Northbrook Court

The Arboretum of South Barrington

Louisiana

Perkins Rowe - Baton Rouge

Massachusetts

Copley Square - Boston

The Mall at Chestnut Hill

Natick Collection

Burlington Mall

Maryland

Towson Town Center

Michigan

The Mall at Partridge Creek - Clinton Township

Twelve Oaks - Novi

Minnesota

50th & France - Edina

City Place Woodbury

Missouri

Country Club Plaza - Kansas City

North Carolina

Shops at Friendly Center - Greensboro

New Jersey

Garden State Plaza - Paramus (closed immediately)

Quaker Bridge Mall - Lawrenceville

The Promenade at Sagemore - Marlton

Nevada

Fashion Show Mall - Las Vegas (closed immediately)

New York

Upper East Side - New York (closed immediately)

Nanuet

Westchester Mall - White Plains (closed immediately)

Smith Haven - Lake Grove (closed immediately)

Ridge Hill - Yonkers

Oregon

Lake View Village - Lake Oswego

Bridgeport Village - Tigard

Pennsylvania

SouthSide Works - Pittsburgh

Rhode Island

Providence Place

Texas

Sugar Land Town Square

Champions Forest Plaza - Houston

Baybrook - Friendswood

Lakeside Market - Plano (closed immediately)

Virginia

Stony Point Fashion Park - Richmond

Wisconsin