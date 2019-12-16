Editor's note: The attached video on trends in Seattle's homeless population originally aired in May 2019.

The Supreme Court will not review an appellate decision that makes it harder for cities to keep homeless people from sleeping on the streets.

The justices on Monday did not comment as they left in place a ruling that struck down a Boise, Idaho, ordinance.

The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applies across several Western states, including Washington, where cities are struggling with homelessness brought on by rising housing costs and income inequality.

The appeals court held that Boise could not make it a crime for homeless people to sleep on the streets when no alternative shelter is available.

Six homeless people from Boise had sued the city in 2009 over an ordinance that banned sleeping in public places.

When the Boise lawsuit was filed, attorneys for the homeless residents said as many as 4,500 people didn't have a place to sleep in Idaho's capital city and homeless shelters only had about 700 available beds or mats. The case bounced back and forth in the courts for years, and Boise modified its rules in 2014 to say homeless people couldn't be prosecuted for sleeping outside when shelters were full.

But that didn't solve the problem, the attorneys said, because Boise's shelters limit the number of days that homeless residents can stay. Two of the city's three shelters also require some form of religious participation for some programs, making those shelters unsuitable for people with different beliefs, the homeless residents said.

The three-judge panel for the 9th Circuit found that the shelter rules meant homeless people would still be at risk of prosecution even on days when beds were open. The judges also said the religious programming woven into some shelter programs was a problem.

The biggest issue was that the city's rule violated the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment against cruel and unusual punishment, the court found. The amendment limits what the government can criminalize, it said.