Missed Sunday's 'Super Flower Blood Moon' lunar eclipse? We've got you covered

The spectacle was visible to skywatchers across much of the Americas, Europe and Africa, with varying visibility across the globe.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — If you looked up sometime Sunday night across most of the U.S., you might have caught something remarkable in the sky.

The sun, moon and Earth aligned in the night sky during the "Super Flower Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse, with the planet casting a shadow on the entirety of the moon's visible surface.

That shadow gave the moon a remarkable reddish hue (hence the "blood moon" part of the moniker).

The eclipse also took place during a "super moon," where the moon looked bigger and brighter because it was at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. The 'flower' part just comes from the May full moon's spring-themed nickname.

The spectacle was visible to skywatchers across much of the Americas, Europe and Africa, with varying visibility across the globe.

But if you missed it due to clouds or just your location, there's still a way to enjoy the striking sight. NASA's archived livestream, about an hour long, shows the full eclipse. Plus, commentary from scientists explaining the situation as it happened and providing context about the rarity of the event.

Can't spare an hour for the full video? There's also this shot from near Los Angeles, showing all the different phases of the Super Flower Blood Moon as it passed overhead.

Here are some spectacular shots from around the United States and the globe showing off what different people saw.

Salgotarjan, Hungary

Caracas, Venezuela

Las Paz, Bolivia





Kansas City, Missouri

Istanbul, Turkey

Long Beach, California

Moscow, Idaho