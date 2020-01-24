Power equipment manufacturer STIHL is recalling part of its "RE 90" pressure washer.

The nozzle of the washer can disconnect from the spray wand while in use and pose an injury risk. The company has received seven reports about the wand disconnecting while in use, but no injuries have been reported. About 16,400 wands are included in the recall.

US CPSC

The pressure washer is gray and orange with "STIHL RE 90" on the front. The recalled spray wand is 15 inches and attaches to the spray gun.

CPSC

Consumers should stop using the power washer and contact STIHL or an authorized dealer for a free replacement wand.

Recalled spray wand (left images; round pins and no notch) and replacement wand (right images; square pins and notch)

CPSC

You can call STIHL toll-free at 844-978-1291 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or request a refund online at www.stihlusa.com and click on “Information” and then “Product Recalls” and then “RE-90-wand-service-action” for more information.

Learn more about the recall here.