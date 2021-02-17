State Farm suffers nationwide system outage due to winter storm

WASHINGTON — State Farm insurance is dealing with a nationwide system outage as winter weather wreaks havoc across several states.
The company, headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, said the outage started on Monday due to severe winter weather. The Bloomington area received heavy snowfall on Monday.
The nationwide outage impacted mobile apps, online systems, agent offices and contact centers, State Farm said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, State Farm said it's systems "have been partially restored and we are able to serve customers to a greater degree than yesterday."
"At State Farm, we take pride in our commitment to customer service. This outage caused us to fall short of our own expectations and those of our customers. We apologize for the service disruption and appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented event."
The company said it will not be charging any late fees and will review accounts and payments affected by the outage. Customers can call their State Farm agent or 1-800-StateFarm, if they need assistance, but the company says hold times may be longer than normal.
Millions of people around the U.S. are still without power in the aftermath of a deadly winter storm, and another round of ice and snow is looming for some areas.
RELATED: Texas didn't learn its lesson | Experts say little has changed with winterization of generators since blackouts of 2011
The National Weather Service says more than 100 million people live in areas covered by some type of winter weather warning, watch or advisory. At least two dozen people have died in the extreme weather this week.
The worst U.S. power outages by far have been in Texas, where officials requested 60 generators from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and planned to prioritize hospitals and nursing homes. The state opened 35 shelters to more than 1,000 occupants, the agency said.